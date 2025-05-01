‘Rust’ gets limited release in New Mexico theaters

New Mexicans will get their first chance to see "Rust" on the big screen this weekend, just not anywhere in the metro area.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexicans will get their first chance to see “Rust” on the big screen this weekend, just not anywhere in the metro area.

Allen Theaters, a regional chain with several locations across New Mexico, is showing “Rust” starting Friday, May 2.

Showtimes.com shows listings in Alamogordo, Farmington, Gallup, Las Cruces, and Roswell though next Thursday.

New Mexicans who do not want to drive to any of those locations will be able to watch the film on streaming services, including Apple TV and Prime Video.

The movie is infamous for the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins outside of Santa Fe. Actor Alec Baldwin was holding a gun that fired a live bullet on set, killing Hutchins and injuring the film’s director Joel Souza in October 2021.

A Santa Fe jury convicted the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, of involuntary manslaughter in 2024. She is serving 18 months in prison.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case against Baldwin in 2024, ruling prosecutors purposely hid evidence from Baldwin’s defense team.

The decision to continue filming “Rust” following the deadly shooting was controversial, but ultimately made with the blessing of Hutchins’ husband, who was named an executive producer.

“Rust” did not return to New Mexico, as producers opted to finish making the film in Montana.

Bianca Cline, the cinematographer who finished the film, said she studied Hutchins’ notes to honor her vision.

“Rust” had its world premiere in 2024at a film festival in Poland. A full house audience applauded at the end.