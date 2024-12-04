‘Rust’ lawsuit accuses sheriff’s office of ‘knowingly’ falsifying search warrant

The owner of an Albuquerque prop house, which supplied weapons and ammunition to the "Rust" movie set, is suing the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office over a search warrant that he alleges was "knowingly falsified."

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The owner of an Albuquerque prop house involved in the deadly “Rust” movie shooting is suing the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Seth Kenney is the owner of PDQ Arm and Prop in Albuquerque. Kenney’s business provided some of the guns and ammunition used on the set of “Rust” where a shooting claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In a newly-filed lawsuit, Kenney claims the sheriff’s office “knowingly falsified” a search warrant executed on the set after the deadly shooting. While executing the warrant, sheriff’s deputies alleged they found a live round loaded into a gun being used as a prop on-set.

Kenney also claims the sheriff’s office knowingly published information that portrayed him in a false and misleading manner. However, he didn’t specify what he believes was false.

Kenney is seeking an unspecified amount for financial and emotional damages.

Earlier this year, Judge Mary Marlowe-Sommer dismissed the case against Alec Baldwin with prejudice. Court records show Kari Morrissey, the special prosecutor in the “Rust” case who brought charges against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has until Dec. 21 to file an appeal of the dismissal with the New Mexico Supreme Court.