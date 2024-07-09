‘Rust’ shooting: The impact of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s trial on Alec Baldwin’s trial

With Alec Baldwin's trial still to come, state prosecutors have spent more than $700,000 bringing various players to justice.

SANTA FE, N.M. — With Alec Baldwin’s trial still to come, state prosecutors have spent more than $700,000 bringing various players to justice.

Shortly after the shooting, assistant director David Halls took a plea deal. Earlier this year, a jury convicted former armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter. She is now serving 18 months in prison after her conviction in February.

Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for all set firearms, including props and a very real revolver that was on the set.

“I check the guns, I load the guns, and then I hand the guns off to the actor,” she said.

On Oct. 21, 2021, Gutierrez-Reed said she loaded actor Alec Baldwin’s six-shooter with what she believed were dummy rounds. They’re bullets that are made to look real, but they don’t have gunpowder.

“I opened the gun up and one of the dummy’s somehow had been discharged,” she said.

Investigators say they found several live bullets on the set. Prosecutors also pointed to the silver primer, saying live ammo was mixed and mingled along purely cosmetic dummies and powder-filled blanks.

“This case is about constant, never-ending, safety failures that resulted in the death of a human being and nearly killed another,” special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said.

Morrissey said Gutierrez-Reed didn’t follow industry safety protocols, pointing to two other incidents in the days before the deadly shooting – showing jurors behind-the-scenes video of actors whom she said regularly mishandled their weapons. That included Alec Baldwin.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney Jason Bowles used that same clip to show jurors the demands and pressure from Baldwin. Bowles blamed Rust Productions for cutting corners. He also noted that Gutierrez-Reed was a part-time armorer.

“They should have had more than one armorer in this movie,” said Bryan Carpenter, the state’s expert witness.

“And in your opinion that’s because this was a gun-heavy set, is that right?” he was asked, to which Carpenter agreed.

Defense attorneys argued that while Gutierrez-Reed had an industry star for a father, she was inexperienced and overwhelmed.

“Hannah is a scapegoat for all the managerial failures. They hope she gets convicted so they’re all exonerated,” attorney Jason Bowles said.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys are appealing. In the meantime, she also faces a charge for bringing a gun into a local bar.

More on Gutierrez-Reed, the effect on the Baldwin trial and our legal analyst’s perspective in the video above.