‘Rust’ trailer released, release date set

SANTA FE, N.M. — A new trailer has been released for Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” film, reportedly set for a May 2 release in select theaters.

With the trailer is a synopsis of the film:

“In 1880s Kansas, recently orphaned Lucas McCalister (Patrick Scott McDermott) accidentally kills a rancher and is sentenced to hang. In a twist of fate, his estranged grandfather, the notorious outlaw Harland Rust (Academy Award nominee Alec Baldwin), breaks him out of jail and takes him on the run toward Mexico. As they flee across the unforgiving wilderness, the fugitive pair must outrun the determined U.S. Marshal Wood Helm (Josh Hopkins) and a ruthless bounty hunter named “Preacher” (Travis Fimmel).”

“Rust” moved production to Montana after a shooting left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza wounded on a set near Santa Fe.

The movie’s profits will reportedly go to Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son Andros as a part of a wrongful death settlement.

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed each faced criminal charges for the shooting. The judge threw out Baldwin’s case in July 2024, three months after a judge sentenced Gutierrez-Reed to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

Watch the full trailer here: