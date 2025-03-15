San Juan College food pantry available to students

San Juan College is making sure their students do not go hungry with a cupboard program.

FARMINGTON N.M. – “We’re a rural community college. Our nearest quote, unquote city would be Albuquerque, and that’s over three hours away.” Alicia Schultz, the Director for Student Outreach at San Juan College, said.

Jacqlin Aragon spoke to Alicia Schultz, the Director of Student Outreach who said, “Any student who’s hungry, qualifies!”

58% of college students in New Mexico are food insecure and those students are three and a half times more likely not to graduate. San Juan College is working to make sure that’s not the case for their students!

“We want to fight that barrier so they can at least remove one barrier for our students here in this rural area to become successful and get that education that they deserve,” said Schultz.

Now students at SJC can visit the Trailblaze Cupboard for anything they need at no cost!

Esmeralda Garcia, a student at San Juan College said, “You have hygiene available feminine products and different food products that you can just come in and grab. You can grab a snack on the go, or you can just take a toothbrush, take it home with you, or if you’re just on campus running late, then there’s always just something there for you that you can easily grab, and it’s accessible for students.”

This is all part of the food for thought program at the college. The goal is to fight food insecurity and make sure people are talking about the problem.

“It can be hard for a student being able to afford these different things, especially if you’re living on campus, or if you’re commuting from a long place… Sometimes going to the store is more challenging since usually they’re on campus doing homework, they just don’t find the time to go shop or grocery shopping.” Said, Garcia.

“So we really want to be here for the students make them feel but this is the last thing that they need to worry about,” said Schultz.

The Trailblaze cupboard is open on Tuesdays from noon to four. Students can also visit the “Food for Thought Program” outside of those hours.