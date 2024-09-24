San Juan County Sheriff’s Office warns about phone scam

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. — The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a reported phone scam involving someone posing as a deputy and asking for money.

According to the SJCSO, someone is calling local residents and saying that he is Chief Kyle Dowdy with their office. Then, that person asks for payment on a warrant.

“While Deputy Chief Dowdy works for Farmington Police Department, we can assure you that he is not calling asking for payment. No law enforcement officer will call asking for money to pay for a warrant,” the sheriff’s office stated.

If you have loved ones in San Juan County, who aren’t on social media or are older, they ask you to let them know about this so you don’t fall for this scam.