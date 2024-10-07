Sandia National Labs hosting ‘Future City’ competition

Kids are the future, we say, and Sandia National Labs is giving them the chance to envision a 'Future City.'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We say kids are our future but Sandia National Labs is helping to make sure they have a chance to build that future too.

Junko Mondragon, the R&D manager at Sandia National Labs and the organizer of the “Future City” competition, stopped by to talk about the competition. We asked about what kids do in this competition, what it teaches them and how they can get involved.

Learn more here and in the video above.