ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Starting next week, the Sandia Peak Tram and the mountaintop TEN 3 restaurant will close for their annual fall maintenance.

The Sandia Peak Tram and TEN 3 will close from Monday, Oct. 21 to Thursday, Oct. 31 for that maintenance. The tram and the restaurant will reopen Friday, Nov. 1.

The tram underwent major renovations earlier this year. Then, the tram reopened in grand fashion in March.