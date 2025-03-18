Sandoval County approves additional $1.3M for DWI compliance program

It's no secret that New Mexico is one of the worst states when it comes to DWI rates, and it's a statistic that one county is desperately trying to curb.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — It’s no secret that New Mexico is one of the worst states when it comes to DWI rates and it’s a statistic Sandoval County is desperately trying to curb.

County commissioners approved an additional $1.3 million for its DWI Compliance Program to combat DWI.

“They attend group sessions with our therapists, they do a behavioral health assessment, they have to attend a 1-on-1 meeting with their court compliance officer each month, they are allotted to do community service hours, they have to attend an impact panel for Mothers Against Drunk Drivers,” said Jayme Espinoza, the county’s director of community services.

In addition to completing the one-year program, people also must have an interlock device in their car.

Espinoza said because it is such a big-time commitment, they have found success.

“It is definitely a win when you see people that are not reoffending and can spread the word that this is not a choice you want to make when there are a million other choices you can make when you have been drinking outside of your home,” she said.

Jason Padilla’s son was hit and killed by a drunk driver last year. When asked about the measure, he said the more solutions we can throw at the issue the better.



“Hopefully, it will make people think right? If there are the consequences of having the interlock, having to go to counseling, having to do all these things. It is an inconvenience, so I think it is a step in the right direction,” Padilla said.

Padilla also hopes lawmakers consider stronger punishments for repeat offenders when programs like these don’t work.



“When you get behind the wheel, think about your loved ones. Think about people on the road. It is not just your life you are putting at risk,” he said.