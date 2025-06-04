Santa Fe-based 4KINSHIP shows off upcycled fashion

4Kinship stopped by to show off how you can add some flair to your fashion with upcycled materials.

SANTA FE, N.M. — What you may think of as old rags can be turned into something upcycled – new and cool fashion that Santa Fe-based 4KINSHIP specializes in.

Diné fashion designer Amy Denet Deal spent 37 years in the fashion industry. Deal worked for companies such as Puma and Reebok before starting 4KINSHIP in 2022 to lead “a sustainable fashion revolution.” The brand empowers young Indigenous people and supports initiatives like the Diné Skate Garden Project.

Deal stopped by with four models who strutted their stuff in the studio to show what 4KINSHIP produces.