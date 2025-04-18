Santa Fe Indian School basketball coach, assistant athletic director killed in crash

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Indian School is mourning two of their own after a crash that claimed three lives.

Boy’s basketball coach, Jason Abeyta and his brother, Nathan Abeyta, the school’s assistant athletic director, were killed in a car crash Thursday morning.

New Mexico State Police said it happened it Rio Arriba County.

A spokesperson told KOB 4, for an unknown reason, a Chevy Camaro drifted into the opposite lane and hit the Jeep the brothers were driving.

A 19-year-old was driving that Camaro. He was also killed in the crash.