Santa Fe Opera, Rail Runner partner for special train and shuttle

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Opera and the Rail Runner Express train are partnering to offering a special late-night train and round-trip shuttle service this summer.

The shuttle will go between the Santa Fe Depot Rail Runner Station and the Opera, giving riders an opportunity to see a performance without having to deal with the logistics of driving.

This service will be available every Saturday during opera season.

When you’re going to the Opera, take train #706 or #708 north to the Depot station. Then, when you get off in Santa Fe, you’ll have some time to explore Santa Fe – maybe get something to eat – before boarding the shuttle to the Opera.

The shuttle pickup location is the Montezuma Avenue Bus Stop, near Beastly Books at the end of the pedestrian walkway at the Santa Fe Depot between the Vladem Contemporary Museum and the Jean Cocteau Cinema. The shuttle will leave at either 7:50 p.m. or 7:20 p.m., depending on the show.

After the performance, patrons will take a shuttle back to the Depot station. The shuttles will depart the Opera around 15 minutes after the end of each performance. Then, the train will depart about 45 minutes after the performance ends.

June 28 11:57 p.m. approximate end time of performance 12:12 a.m. shuttle departure 12:42 p.m. train departure

July 5 10:50 p.m. approximate end 11:05 p.m. shuttle departure 11:35 p.m. train departure

July 12 11 p.m. approximate end 11:15 p.m. shuttle departure 11:45 p.m. train departure

July 19 10:45 p.m. approximate end 11:00 p.m. shuttle departure 11:30 p.m. train departure

July 26 12:35 a.m. approximate end 12:50 a.m. shuttle departure 1:20 a.m. train departure

Aug. 2 10:20 p.m. approximate end 10:35 p.m. shuttle departure 11:05 p.m. train departure

Aug. 9 11:27 p.m. approximate end 11:42 p.m. shuttle departure 12:12 a.m. train departure

Aug. 16 11:27 p.m. approximate end 11:42 p.m. shuttle departure 12:12 a.m. train departure

Aug. 23 10:20 p.m. approximate end 10:35 p.m. shuttle departure 11:05 p.m. train departure



bold denotes 7:50 p.m. shuttle departure to 8:30 p.m. Opera performance

italics denotes 7:20 p.m. shuttle departure to 8 p.m. Opera performance

Tickets will be $25 per person, round-trip. You must purchase them by 3 p.m. the day before – and they may sell out earlier. Opera tickets are sold separately.