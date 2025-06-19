Santa Fe Opera, Rail Runner partner for special train and shuttle
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Santa Fe Opera and the Rail Runner Express train are partnering to offering a special late-night train and round-trip shuttle service this summer.
The shuttle will go between the Santa Fe Depot Rail Runner Station and the Opera, giving riders an opportunity to see a performance without having to deal with the logistics of driving.
This service will be available every Saturday during opera season.
When you’re going to the Opera, take train #706 or #708 north to the Depot station. Then, when you get off in Santa Fe, you’ll have some time to explore Santa Fe – maybe get something to eat – before boarding the shuttle to the Opera.
The shuttle pickup location is the Montezuma Avenue Bus Stop, near Beastly Books at the end of the pedestrian walkway at the Santa Fe Depot between the Vladem Contemporary Museum and the Jean Cocteau Cinema. The shuttle will leave at either 7:50 p.m. or 7:20 p.m., depending on the show.
After the performance, patrons will take a shuttle back to the Depot station. The shuttles will depart the Opera around 15 minutes after the end of each performance. Then, the train will depart about 45 minutes after the performance ends.
- June 28
- 11:57 p.m. approximate end time of performance
- 12:12 a.m. shuttle departure
- 12:42 p.m. train departure
- 11:57 p.m. approximate end time of performance
- July 5
- 10:50 p.m. approximate end
- 11:05 p.m. shuttle departure
- 11:35 p.m. train departure
- 10:50 p.m. approximate end
- July 12
- 11 p.m. approximate end
- 11:15 p.m. shuttle departure
- 11:45 p.m. train departure
- 11 p.m. approximate end
- July 19
- 10:45 p.m. approximate end
- 11:00 p.m. shuttle departure
- 11:30 p.m. train departure
- 10:45 p.m. approximate end
- July 26
- 12:35 a.m. approximate end
- 12:50 a.m. shuttle departure
- 1:20 a.m. train departure
- 12:35 a.m. approximate end
- Aug. 2
- 10:20 p.m. approximate end
- 10:35 p.m. shuttle departure
- 11:05 p.m. train departure
- 10:20 p.m. approximate end
- Aug. 9
- 11:27 p.m. approximate end
- 11:42 p.m. shuttle departure
- 12:12 a.m. train departure
- 11:27 p.m. approximate end
- Aug. 16
- 11:27 p.m. approximate end
- 11:42 p.m. shuttle departure
- 12:12 a.m. train departure
- 11:27 p.m. approximate end
- Aug. 23
- 10:20 p.m. approximate end
- 10:35 p.m. shuttle departure
- 11:05 p.m. train departure
- 10:20 p.m. approximate end
bold denotes 7:50 p.m. shuttle departure to 8:30 p.m. Opera performance
italics denotes 7:20 p.m. shuttle departure to 8 p.m. Opera performance
Tickets will be $25 per person, round-trip. You must purchase them by 3 p.m. the day before – and they may sell out earlier. Opera tickets are sold separately.