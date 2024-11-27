Santa Fe police arrest 2 for early morning shooting

Police are still investigating the shooting.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police arrested two suspects accused of a shooting that left a man wounded early Tuesday morning in Santa Fe.

Around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, Santa Fe police officers responded to Presbyterian Hospital at 4801 Beckner Rd. regarding a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the shooting happened near the 3200 block of Cerrillos Road.

At the scene, people in the area reportedly told police that they heard gunshots. However, they couldn’t figure out where they came from or when they occurred.

Officers eventually found a 48-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound after he was shot by suspects reportedly wearing face coverings and ballistic vests while armed with assault-style rifles.

Medics took him to the hospital where the victim remains in stable condition.

Detectives investigated and identified the suspects as 21-year-old Jair Rascon-Chavez and 22-year-old Luis Adrian Garcia. They face the following charges:

Attempt to Commit a Felony, to wit: First Degree Murder (Felony Murder)

Two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Shooting at or From a Motor Vehicle, resulting in Great Bodily Harm

Negligent Use of a Deadly Weapon and Discharge

This case remains under active investigation. If you have any additional information on this, call Detective Manuel Romero at 505-955-5287.