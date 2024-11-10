Santa Fe Police search for homicide suspect after overnight fatal shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3 a.m. Sunday, discovering one victim who had succumbed to his injuries.

Officers arrived on scene in the 3700 block of Camino Tierra Real after receiving a 911 call in which an argument was reported to have escalated to the point of where one man shot another. Police and paramedics rendered aid but it was not enough and the victim died at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Rosendo Romero, 40, of Albuquerque. Romero had recently been living in Santa Fe.

The suspect was identified as Antonio Montejano, 24, of Santa Fe. He is currently at large and police have warned the public to stay away if sighted, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 instead.

Santa Fe Police will share more information as it becomes available.