Santa Fe public utilities director faces felony charge for stolen Christmas gifts

SANTA FE, N.M. — The former Santa Fe public utilities director, accused of stealing Christmas gifts from the airport, is now facing a felony charge.

In December, investigators said John Dupuis was caught on camera taking a box full of Christmas gifts from the airport in Santa Fe. They accuse him of loading the gifts into his city-owned truck and leaving.

Dupuis told police he thought the box belonged to a friend but later realized it did not.

At the time, prosecutors charged him with a misdemeanor. Now, he faces a felony larceny charge.

The City of Santa Fe stated Dupuis is no longer a city employee. Dupuis was selected as the city’s public utilities director in 2023.

