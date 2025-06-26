Sawmill District expanding despite concerns from community

he Sawmill District is expanding again. City council approved a package for new luxury developments with $227.5 million in tax breaks, but not without push back from the community.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Sawmill District is expanding again. City council approved a package for new luxury developments with $227.5 million in tax breaks, but not without push back from the community.

The industrial revenue bonds will bring in a new hotel, an extended stay suites and a multi-use apartment complex.

The city’s Economic Development Department says the project will create hundreds of construction jobs, bring at least 75 full-time and 40 part-time jobs, and generate over $16 million in net tax revenue.

“It’ll be three great additions to the district that give the people an opportunity to live, work and play,” said Adrian Perez, COO of Heritage Hotels and Resorts

A top priority for the company is to give almost all hiring and business opportunities to New Mexicans.

“The key will be all New Mexico vendors and New Mexico businesses. We will not allow any major national brands in the district. That’s been something that’s very important to us,” said Perez. “Most of our Sawmill Market vendor are independent, small, women-owned businesses that have started by their bootstraps and now have million dollar businesses. To me, that warms my heart, knowing that we’ve been able to create business opportunities for people in our own community.”

While the business opportunities are great, many community members are more concerned about affordability and workers benefits.

One Albuquerque resident, Tiffany Cunningham, asked city council to consider requiring Heritage Hotels and Resorts to create a certain amount of the units affordable.

“Create at least a percentage of these units that are housing for either middle or middle to low income people, so that the people that are building it and serving this community can actually live there,” said Cunningham.

Union leaders in the city have also expressed their concerns. Luckily, the new prevailing wage laws have been attached to the project, but no apprenticeship language has been included, making it difficult for local companies to grow and develop their workforce.

“If we tie registered apprenticeship to this, we also get workforce development for no more money. When we tie prevailing wage to it, we ensure that people in the community have living wages, therefore, they don’t have to access social services,” said Joan Baker, director of outreach at UA Local 412 for the Local Plumbers and Pipefitters Union.

President of the Carpenters Union Local 1319, Rosendo Najar, also spoke out:

“The investment that we are asking the community to make needs to be attached to how it’s gonna benefit the community more than a pretty building,” said Najar.

So far, there has been no word on if any apprenticeship language will be added into the project deal.

According to Perez, they are about 85% of the way through the red tape to break ground on the first of the three new developments.