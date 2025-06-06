Severe weather possible again Friday in southeastern New Mexico

Another chance of strong-to-severe storms is possible in an area of New Mexico that saw tornado warnings Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Severe weather is possible Friday across southeastern New Mexico where tornado watches and warnings were issued the day before.

The enhanced risk of severe storms has shifted north toward Curry and Roosevelt counties, including Clovis and Portales, and parts of Chaves and Lea counties. In that area, there is a chance of storms with large hail, strong winds or a tornado.

In this area, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Thursday. It included places like Roswell and Carlsbad that have a slight risk of seeing severe storms Friday.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast

