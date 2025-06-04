Showers and storms forecast to fire up again Wednesday in New Mexico

We'll see another chance of showers and storms Wednesday across New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Showers and storm are forecast to fire up again toward Wednesday afternoon across New Mexico.

The storms will mainly be concentrated to northern New Mexico with heavy rainfall possible and stronger storms in other places.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

