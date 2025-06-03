Showers and storms lead to arroyo rescue, lightning-caused house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A rainy, stormy Monday in New Mexico led to the recovery of a body in an arroyo and a house fire caused by lightning.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue confirmed two people were swept up in the surge of water through the arroyos. One person died. Investigators haven’t confirm the identity of that person whose body was recovered in the washout area near Fourth Street.

Witnesses first spotted someone in the water in the Hahn Arroyo near Pennsylvania Street. Then, first responders saw them at the Main Diversion Channel near Menaul Boulevard before recovering their body later on.

At around the same time, AFR responded to Golf Course Road and Taylor Ranch Road about a house fire. Investigators said lightning caused the fire. They contained it to the roof, preventing any further damage.

No one was injured but three people were displaced. According to AFR, they respond to at least three house fires like this Monday.

The rough weather also produced flooding in the Four Corners and caused major crashes on the two interstates in the Albuquerque metro.

