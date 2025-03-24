Ski Santa Fe moves final day of 2024-25 season to this Sunday

SANTA FE, N.M. — Ski Santa Fe announced Monday the last day of the 2024-25 season will be this Sunday, March 30.

Officials are moving up the end of the season by a week due to “unusually warm temperatures and rapidly diminishing snow conditions.” This comes after they started the season earlier due to a winter storm right away in November.

“The season started on a high note, with a big November storm allowing us to open early with more opening-day terrain than we have seen in over 25 years,” officials stated Monday. “We would like to express our deepest appreciation to our staff, who worked tirelessly to deliver a top-notch mountain experience throughout the season.”

They expressed their appreciation to passholders and guests who visited the resort this season and invited them out next season.

For Ski Santa Fe, it’s a stark contrast to almost exactly two years before when they moved to extend the season to mid-April after a winter storm.