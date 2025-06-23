Slight flash flooding risk Monday in New Mexico

Showers and storms will bring some relief to the wildfire risk but will also elevate the risk of flash flooding Monday in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Showers and storms will develop and produce a slight risk of flash flooding in some places Monday as monsoon gets started in New Mexico.

Places like Roswell, Ruidoso, Alamogordo, Las Vegas and Santa Rosa will see a slight risk for flooding Monday. Tuesday will be the big day for flooding with more showers and storms popping up. That slight risk goes up to a moderate risk for Ruidoso and Alamogordo – and will include Taos, Santa Fe and even Albuquerque

