SportsCenter is coming to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Isotopes are sliding onto the national stage, set to be featured on SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days tour.

The nationwide tour brings SportsCenter directly to fans across America. Anchor Christine Williamson will broadcast the Isotopes game against the El Paso Chihuahuas live on Wednesday, July 2.

Isotopes Spokesperson Forest Stulting said the network reached out months ago wanting to feature Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

“I think it’s a great idea, and it’s a great way to help connect fans and other places around the country to other unique cities and sporting events throughout the country as well. So we’re extremely excited to have them here and certainly blown away and honored to be hosting them as well,” Stulting said.

The show will highlight how sports fans unite across the country and feature hometown hidden gems and community traditions.

Stulting said, with all eyes on New Mexico, expect everything we love here to be on full display. Forget the peanuts and Cracker Jacks. Bring on the Dion’s and green chile.

“Anything we can do to help showcase all the staples of the state, we’re hoping to do that in some form or fashion throughout the broadcast,” he said.

Stulting also hopes they can pack the park and show the nation another thing that makes our stop so special: the fans.

“This is a great baseball town and Albuquerque people in general take great pride in representing their hometown team, and we could not be more thankful to do that on a year in and year out basis,” said Stulting.

Tickets for the noon game are on sale now, but Stulting said fans can expect special ticket offers and giveaways within the next couple of days.