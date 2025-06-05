Starbucks on Albuquerque’s West Side votes to unionize

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Workers at a Starbucks store on Albuquerque’s West Side voted unanimously this week to become the second store in New Mexico to unionize.

The store, located at Coors Bypass and Seven Bar Loop, is the second in New Mexico and the 600th in the U.S. to join Starbucks Workers United since December 2021, according to the union. The union encompasses 11,000 baristas across 45 states and the District of Columbia. The goal is “to win workplace protections on core issues like living wages, equity, and fair scheduling and staffing.”

“This vote shows what happens when workers come together and refuse to settle for less. We’ve proven that we’re not alone, and we’re not powerless, and this is just the beginning,” said Kristal Martinez, a barista trainer of four years. “We came together to stand up for what we deserve, fair treatment, a voice on the job, and a future we can count on. This victory belongs to all of us.”

In 2024, Starbucks and the union began working on a “foundational framework” to help the company reach agreements with unionized workers and resolve litigation between the two sides. However, in recent months, the union claims they have filed “over 100 unfair labor practice charges,” claiming Starbucks is “backtracking” on its efforts. Baristas have also participated in strikes and walk-outs to demand policy changes, protections and fair pay, hours and staffing.

In 2022, the Starbucks on Rio Grande Boulevard, near Interstate 40 in Albuquerque, voted to unionize. A Starbucks in Santa Fe also filed a petition to unionize around that same time.

We reached out to the union for comment on what happened with the petition but haven’t heard back yet.