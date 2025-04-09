State Police arrest one of their own for stealing from National Guard

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents arrested an NMSP officer Tuesday for the theft of three night vision goggles from the New Mexico National Guard.

The agents had begun an investigation into the theft from 249 North Armory Road in Las Cruces back on March 13. They soon learned that Santiago Pacheco, an NMSP officer and sergeant in the National Guard, and one other soldier were present during an inventory.

Pacheco was arrested and charged with larceny, a third-degree felony, and conspiracy to commit larceny, a fourth-degree felony. Pacheco was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center and placed on administrative leave with NMSP.

“I am extremely upset by the arrest of one of our officers,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler in a press release. “As members of the New Mexico State Police, we are held to the highest standards. Those who cannot meet those standards, do not belong in this agency. His actions are unacceptable and do not reflect the integrity, dedication, and honor exhibited every single day by the men and women of this agency. We remain committed to being a department that holds our officers to the highest accountability standards—even if it means arresting one of our own.”