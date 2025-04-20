State police officer involved in multi-vehicle crash in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico State Police unit was damaged in a collision at the intersection of Wyoming and Central Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at 12:20 p.m., involving the police unit, a gray Infiniti and a black Nissan. The officer, the driver of the Infiniti and a passenger in the Nissan were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details were not available as a full investigation is now underway.

