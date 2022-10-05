State Police: School bus crash in SE New Mexico

TULAROSA, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say a school bus was involved in a crash with injuries that occurred between Ruidoso and Alamogordo.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on US Highway 70 near mile marker 238, west of Mescalero. Injuries were reported.

NMDOT reported the westbound, right lane was closed as kids were escorted off the bus. Motorists were encouraged to use caution, reduce speed and be mindful of personnel responding to the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Bus rollover on US 70, 4 miles east of Bent. The westbound right lane is closed as kids are being escorted off the bus. Please use caution, reduce speed, and watch for all emergency personnel and equipment in the area.

The crash occurred around 23 miles northeast of Alamogordo and 29 miles southwest of Ruidoso.

