State seeks donations for computer donation campaign

SANTA FE, N.M,. — The New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion is launching a campaign to get refurbished computers to people and organizations in need.

The state broadband office is working with the nonprofit Digitunity. They’re hoping to connect donors with regional nonprofits that can help refurbish donated computers and distribute them to people around the state.

“Thousands of New Mexicans face barriers because they don’t have a computer, and we are very excited to start this campaign, especially for families and organizations in areas recovering from fires and floods,” said Jennifer Nevarez, a member of OBAE’s Broadband and Digital Equity Support Team. “We are reaching out to companies and others willing to donate usable technology. This is a wonderful way to get computers to people who really need them.”

The effort began last weekend in Mescalero and Ruidoso where residents, impacted by the wildfires earlier this year, applied for a free, refurbished computer. They will start distributing those devices in Ruidoso next month.

If you want to donate a computer, visit visit this website.

If you have any questions about the campaign, reach out to Jennifer Nevarez at Jennifer.nevarez@connect.nm.gov.