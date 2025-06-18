State to rebuild program that monitors substance-exposed babies

The death of a 4-month-old baby boy this month is highlighting gaps in a state program that's supposed to protect children born exposed to drugs or alcohol.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The death of a 4-month-old baby boy this month is highlighting gaps in a state program that’s supposed to protect children born exposed to drugs or alcohol.

The Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, or CARA, continues to fail families who need help, according to child welfare advocates.

It’s a story our 4 Investigates has covered extensively. Just this year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham acknowledged those failures and vowed change in her State of the State Address.

“Too many families do not adhere to the spirit of that program,” said Lujan Grisham. “That’s why, I believe, it’s time to make these interventions mandatory.”

The good news is that lawmakers delivered on the governor’s request in the 2025 session. The bad news is that it’s a program that will take time to rebuild.



CARA is complicated. At its core, though, it says the state is supposed to step in at the hospital when a baby is born exposed to drugs.

CARA requires the hospital to create a Plan of Safe Care. Essentially, it’s a document with resources. Then the baby is sent home with mom.

But participation is voluntary and follow up is inconsistent. Our reporting has uncovered babies have died and overdosed after being sent home with drug-addicted parents. Because of that, lawmakers passed legislation to rework the program with a new lead agency.

The Healthcare Authority is taking over. HCA had a role in the program’s original implementation. Its role right now is to monitor the Managed Care Organizations and the delivery of services to these families.

HCA leadership is working on a new plan to get the program off the ground.

“I think we’re pretty ready to do it,” said Alanna Dancis, chief medical officer with the Healthcare Authority. “We’ve been very involved in this program for a long time. You’re right. The piece that’s been hard is that multiple agencies touch it and nobody is fully responsible, beginning to end. We have a pretty good track record at Healthcare Authority at standing up big programs. We’re pretty much ready to take it on.”

The bill adds more requirements this time around. Dancis said major changes include universal screening for mom and baby, mandatory treatment for drug-addicted parents, and having presence in all birthing hospitals.

Dancis said the bill also requires a report to CYFD if parents don’t comply. Something that has not been happening for the last five years.

Dancis said they are still figuring out how all of those pieces will operate.



“There is a piece where we are escalating to CYFD. So, what happens then? Making sure, ‘OK, you’ve escalated it, now what’s determined over there? We’re not done with the story just because it’s been escalated to a different department,” said Dancis.



KOB has talked with some families who said treatment is hard to access, especially in rural parts of our state.

Dancis admits they are going to have to get creative with those efforts. Healthcare Authority says it is working on building that network up.

But she is confident they are going to make this program work for New Mexico families and these babies.

“I think that the first bill focused on keeping families together, focused on mothers, which is an important piece. I think this bill really sets the infant as the primary person in the bill. So, the goal is to keep the infant safe, number one. Keep families together as possible. That seems to be the right priorities,” said Dancis.

The Healthcare Authority has until July 2026 to get this program off the ground. But Dancis hopes to get a firmed-up plan by August 2025.



KOB asked about what happens with the program until then, Dancis said the program will operate as it has primarily with CYFD but with involvement from DOH, HCA.



Dancis said that a big challenge is maintaining a program while developing another. But she’s confident things are moving in the right direction.

Part of the challenge reporting on CARA-involved incidents is we don’t know which New Mexico families have a plan of care.

We’ve been doing our own tracking of families that would seemingly qualify for the program. KOB found 60 parents arrested or charged, in 2025 alone, with crimes related to the exposure, the overdose or even death of their young children.



