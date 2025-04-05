Statue stolen from city park

Albuquerque police said someone stole a bronze statue from Mariposa Basin Park in Northwest Albuquerque leaving them and parkgoers puzzled. The statue is of two kids playing on crossbars and stands between 2 and 3 feet tall according to an Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers bulletin sent out Thursday. A city parks and recreation maintenance worker noticed it missing in February and reported it to police, but no one knows exactly when it was taken.

Deputy Director for the City of Albuquerque’s Arts and Culture Department Diego Lucero said it’s not part of their collection.

“It was a donated piece from a developer a couple of decades ago,” Lucero said.

Because of that they don’t know how it was installed, how heavy it would be to move, or who the artist is.

“It is sad that this is happening, but I hope it gets its way back home because all these pieces are very important to all these neighborhoods,” he said.

Something parkgoers agree with.

“When people do any type of artwork whether in their community or home it brings a little joy to everybody so it’s so sad when it’s not there,” Lenora Mathis said.

If you have any information about what happened to the sculpture or where it is you can submit a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (505)843-7867.