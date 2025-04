That's why, in this week's Healthy Living segment, UNM Health chats with an expert about the importance of managing that stress and not just ignoring it.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Chances are, at the end of the workday, you can feel pretty stressed out.

That’s why, in this week’s Healthy Living segment, UNM Health chats with an expert about the importance of managing that stress and not just ignoring it.

Watch the video above for more.