Stronger winds forecast for the next few days in New Mexico

We'll see strong winds and blowing dust with a chance of snow in the west Thursday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thursday is forecast to bring some stronger winds to New Mexico as we go through the afternoon and as the evening ushers in a storm system.

Stronger winds could lead to a public safety power shutoff in some places, as PNM and Xcel Energy have indicated.

For Thursday, Farmington could see some rain showers around noon. That’ll become more widespread throughout the afternoon and evening into the night when places like Gallup, Grants and Silver City could see snow. By Friday morning, blowing snow and blizzard conditions are possible.

The high winds won’t let up, however. 30-60 mph wind gusts are possible into Friday afternoon.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast

