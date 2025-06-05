Students, staff forced to leave Job Corps Centers as nationwide cuts hit New Mexico

A New Mexico nonprofit says children will suffer after the U.S. Department of Labor announced dozens of Job Corps Centers nationwide will close at the end of the month.

The federal program helps at-risk 16 to 24-year-olds finish their high school diplomas or GED, and earn certifications in order to land a job and get stable housing. But here in New Mexico, some students at the Roswell and Albuquerque centers have just two days to move out.

“I’m having the rug yanked out from under me. I was almost done here,” River said.

The 23-year-old said she has nowhere else to go. She’s currently a student at Job Corps and lives on the Albuquerque campus.

“I was struggling with homelessness,” she continued. “Lost every other opportunity, and this was the last stop. ‘Come here, get a good job.”‘

But now that opportunity is gone.

“I’m being given a hotel voucher and no resources,” River said.

The Department of Labor announced it is shutting down all 99 contracted-operated Job Corps Centers nationwide by June 30.

The department’s reasoning for the cuts is essentially that the cons outweigh the pros, saying: “a startling number of serious incident reports and our in-depth fiscal analysis reveal the program is no longer achieving the intended outcomes that students deserve.”

According to its spreadsheet, each student who graduates costs $230,130 per year in Albuquerque. For Roswell each graduate costs $186,975 and in El Paso, it’s $71,616.

Combined, the Albuquerque, Roswell and El Paso centers served about 975 students. They were given until June 6 to leave campus, where many of them live. Some students were given extensions until June 12.

KOB 4 went to the campus Wednesday and saw several students packing up and leaving.

The DOL’s announcement promised to help current students with other ways to advance training and provide job opportunities. But Kaity Parent with JAG-NM, a partner group, said that’s not what’s happening. Instead, students are being told to leave with little to no help.

“These students are leaving without housing, food, transportation, health care support. Some of them were in the middle of their high school diplomas, their GED, different trade certifications, and they’ve lost access to those support systems,” Parent said.

JAG-NM stands for Jobs for America’s Graduates. It’s a national nonprofit that has an affiliate here in New Mexico.

“We work to help students who are at risk of dropping out or have dropped out,” she said.

She said in her 20 years of working with students, she’s never seen a need this large.

“We have some students who are not going to have a home as of this week, if not less, we have some students who don’t know where their next meal is going to come from,” Parent said.

As Parent works with students like River to make sure they have a place to stay, River said she feels like she’s out of options.

“I feel abandoned by the people that I voted to put in place to take care of me in this country,” River said. “People have nowhere to go, and they’re 16. A lot of people here have never experienced any sort of homelessness and are seeing it for the first time.”

KOB 4 crews tried to talk to the group that runs the Albuquerque Job Corps Center and go inside to film Wednesday’s resource fair, but we weren’t allowed inside. We also had interviews set up with two students, but an employee told KOB 4 the students were threatened with losing their progress in the program if they talked to the media.

KOB 4 also received a tip that employees were shredding student documents inside but couldn’t verify that.

KOB 4 reached out to the Department of Labor for those specific inquiries, but a spokesperson with DOL replied with the press release, an FAQ page and the cost per center. We followed up about the specific questions again, but have yet to hear back.

