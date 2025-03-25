Sunny and dry weather continues Tuesday in New Mexico

We'll see plenty of sunshine and dry weather continue Tuesday in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see plenty of sunshine and dry conditions fuel more above-average temperatures Tuesday in New Mexico.

Highs in the 70s are expected up north with highs in the 80s down south.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: