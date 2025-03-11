Sunny and warmer Tuesday in New Mexico

Winds will kick up again Wednesday in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday will be a sunny and warmer day with higher fire danger in southern New Mexico where red flag warnings are in effect.

Wednesday will be another breezy day with drier conditions in the afternoon after rain and snow showers in the morning.

High temperatures Tuesday will be consistently in the 60s and 70s with some 50s and 80s.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows us more in his full forecast in the video above.

MORE: