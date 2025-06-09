Suspect arrested for threatening person with gun at Santa Fe gas station

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police arrested a man accused of threatening someone with a pipe and then a gun Saturday afternoon at a gas station in Santa Fe.

Officers responded Saturday, at around 3 p.m., to a report of an incident at the Speedway gas station at Siler Road and Agua Fria Street. Officers learned a man got out of his truck with a pipe in their hand and threatened someone with it. After the person didn’t put up a fight and raised their hands, officers learned the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the person, threatening to take their vehicle. Then, the suspect took off in his truck.

Officers did a search on the license plate of the truck. They identified the registered owner, 40-year-old Jose Nava, as the suspect in the incident.

Officers went back to the gas station and found the truck parked there. They went inside, found Nava and arrested him.

Detectives said they obtained a search warrant and sealed the store and the truck to process the spaces for evidence. Eventually, they found the suspect gun in a store room box containing bags of chips. Out in the truck, they also found two handguns and a shotgun.

Police arrested Nava and booked him into the Santa Fe Adult Detention Center. He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. Nava was also booked on an active arrest warrant for failing to appear for a domestic violence-related case, according to police.