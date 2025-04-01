Suspect expected to plead guilty to 2014 murder

The suspect had spent nine years on the run before his arrest.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After about a decade on the run, a man will be in a courtroom facing charges for a 2014 murder in southwest Albuquerque.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Jesus Chacon Morales went to Mexico the day after allegedly killing Idali Reyes. Reyes was found dead on Christmas Eve in 2014.

Morales was captured in 2024 and was extradited back by U.S. marshals.

Morales is expected to change his plea Tuesday for the murder.