Suspect sought for allegedly stealing from UNM Student Residence Center

The man is accused of stealing multiple things from the center, including sets of keys, a blue Kia Soul and multiple UNM credit cards.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in finding a man accused of stealing multiple things from the UNM Student Residence Center.

According to Crime Stoppers, the man was wearing white clothes and Nike shoes when he entered the Student Residence Center through a window. They say he rummaged through several offices, stole a set of keys, multiple UNM credit cards and even a blue Kia Soul from the parking lot.

The suspect allegedly used the stolen cards to make purchases at Lobo Gas, a grocery store and Starbucks.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. You can also text “ABQCS” to 738477 or go online to submit a tip.