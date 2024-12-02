Suspect to go on trial for deadly I-25 wrong way crash

Jeannine Jaramillo is accused of faking a kidnapping and driving the wrong way on I-25 in Santa Fe, causing a crash that left two first responders dead.

SANTA FE, N.M. — A suspect accused of faking a kidnapping and then leading police on a wrong-way chase that set off a deadly crash on I-25.

Jeannine Jaramillo allegedly told police that a man kidnapped her, which led to a chase the wrong way down I-25 near Santa Fe. That led to a deadly crash that killed Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran and retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato.

According to investigators, police found that there was no one else in the car with her and that she was driving.

Three days after the crash, authorities arrested Jaramillo.

Now, Jaramillo faces multiple charges, including felony murder. She faces life in prison.

This isn’t the first time she has faced charges for an incident like this. About six months before the Santa Fe incident, she led police on a similar, separate chase in Grants, where she also claimed a man kidnapped her.

In August 2022, a judge sentenced her to 18 months behind bars as a part of a plea deal in that case.

Her trial for the Santa Fe case is scheduled to begin Wednesday with jury selection.