SUV flips into northwest Albuquerque yard

According to our crews on the ground, police took someone into custody after the crash, which damaged two pickup trucks in the driveway.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An SUV flipped into a yard in a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood Monday morning, damaging multiple other vehicles.

The crash happened near Coors and Fortuna. The SUV crashed into a retaining wall and a fence and flipped over, damaging two pickup trucks in the driveway.

Police appeared to take a woman into custody. There are no word on any injuries, what caused the crash or if any charges will be filed.