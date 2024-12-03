Tech company finalizes federal funds to bring 100 jobs to New Mexico

The plant will make parts for semiconductors that will go in rockets.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A tech company has officially secured $23.9 million in federal funding to bring 100 direct manufacturing jobs to New Mexico.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. confirmed that they finalized the award from the U.S. Department of Commerce to increase its compound semiconductor manufacturing capability and capacity at its Albuquerque facility.

The company is one of two in the U.S. that specializes in producing semiconductors for spacecraft and satellites, like the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter and the James Webb Space Telescope.

This funding will allow them to create 100 direct manufacturing jobs and increase productivity.

Officials said the funding will allow them to invest $2 million in advancing innovation and opportunities in underserved areas of New Mexico, like rural southern New Mexico.

The company’s solar cell facility has been in Albuquerque for the past 25 years and currently employs more than 370 people.

