Teen charged for deadly shooting in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. — A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges for his role in a deadly shooting that left his brother dead in Roswell.

According to Roswell police, Diego Bueno-Ibarra shot and killed his 17-year-old brother Bryan Bueno on Friday. Investigators say, while the brothers were hanging out and drinking with several people, Diego was reportedly trying to fix a gun while sitting across from Bryan. At one point, detectives say Diego raised the gun, pulled the trigger and shot his brother in the head.

Diego is charged with involuntary manslaughter and negligent use of a deadly weapon.