Teen sentenced to 1 year for armed robbery plot in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 16-year-old will spend a year in a juvenile facility after pleading guilty to her role in an armed robbery plot that left another teen dead.

Jocelyn Sedillo, 16, admitted to conspiracy to commit armed robbery earlier this month, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office. A judge sentenced her Friday.

According to police, Sedillo and a group of teens drove her car up to a husband and wife to allegedly rob them in their Jeep. The victims said 14-year-old Alonzo Sanderson pulled out two guns, while 15-year-old Jeriah Salas got into the back seat of the Jeep, armed with a gun.

At some point, a shot rang out, sparking a shootout between the driver and the two teens. A teen girl also tried to jump in the car and fight the driver. However, the husband pushed her out and rammed into Sedillo’s car before driving off.

The wife was shot twice. The husband took her to the hospital where doctors later released her.

Gunfire also struck Sanderson. He died at the hospital.

Four other suspects are in custody with pending cases, according to the DA’s office. A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, have been released as the office awaits physical evidence in this case.