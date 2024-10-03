Teen to remain in jail after allegedly pointing gun at security guard

The 15-year-old is behind bars, pending his trial for allegedly pointing a gun at a security guard at Coronado Center in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 15-year-old will remain behind bars as they face charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a security officer at Coronado Center.

According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, a judge ruled the teen was too dangerous to be released.

Police say a security officer at Coronado Center approached a parked car around 3 a.m. Sunday. They saw two teens inside and one of them is accused of pointing a gun at the officer. Then, they reportedly drove away.

Police caught up to them after they crashed near I-40 and ran off. When they did catch up to them, police said they found a gun.

The 15-year-old faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.