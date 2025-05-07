Teens arrested after shooting man downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police took two teenagers into custody for a shooting at Central Ave and 8th Street over the weekend.

The shooting took place Sunday at 2:30 a.m. Witnesses reported that an altercation occurred between a man and a white sedan full of teens. One of the passengers opened fire with an automatic weapon, striking the man. ShotSpotter detected 17 shots fire. The wounded man was subsequently transported to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

APD personnel at the Real Time Crime Center were able to view the shooting from a camera installed at the roundabout. Further viewings of cameras downtown picked up the initial altercation at Central and 6th Street.

A license plate reader then picked up the suspects’ car and enabled police to identify the owner, which was the mother of the driver. Detectives surveilled her house and spotted the car. They were later able to take the teen into custody and he confessed to the crime and the identity of the passenger who fired the gun.

In less than 24 hours after the shooting, APD detectives took Matthew Akugue and Isaiah Martinez, both 18, into custody. Akugue, the alleged driver, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit a felony and negligent use of a deadly weapon. Martinez, the alleged shooter, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit a felony and unlawful use of a deadly weapon.

“Mayor (Tim) Keller’s investment in modern crime-fighting technology continues to help us solve crimes and hold suspects accountable,” said Chief Harold Medina in a statement. “This is especially useful in our zero-tolerance approach to keeping Downtown safe.”