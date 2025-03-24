Teens sentenced for killing 5-year-old girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge has sentenced multiple teenagers for carrying out a drive-by shooting that left a five-year-old Albuquerque girl dead in 2023.

Galilea Samaniego was asleep in her babysitter’s home near Unser and Blake Road SW in August 2023 when five teens opened fire on the home. According to police, they stole two cars before the shooting and were targeting another teen living there.

However, they shot and killed Galilea instead.

Jose Luis Ramirez pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder. A few months before, in July, Yahir Caballo and Alexander Barreaza both pleaded guilty in the case while Sencheray Hernandez and Alan Ramirez also pleaded guilty.

Each teen faced 20 years in prison Monday. Judge David Murphy sentenced Jose Luis Ramirez and Alan Ramirez each to 20 years.

A judge will sentence the other teens Monday afternoon.