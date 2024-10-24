Temperatures to near record-highs Thursday

We'll see temperatures nearing record highs Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We will see a very nice warm-up with temperatures nearing record highs in many places Thursday afternoon in New Mexico.

A backdoor cold front will move in Friday, which will cool down temperatures for many of us. An even bigger cooldown comes next week, likely around Wednesday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

