Tent Rocks included in TIME’s ‘World Greatest Places of 2025’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kasha-Katuwe Tent Rocks National Monument in New Mexico is celebrating being included in TIME Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places of 2025.”

The list features 100 destinations from around the world, including Tent Rocks. Tent Rocks reopened in November after being closed since March 2020.

“The monument is a special place that BLM [Bureau of Land Management] and Cochiti Pueblo worked diligently together to reopen after being closed since the pandemic,’” said Sabrina Flores, the district manager of the BLM office in Albuquerque. “This special place provides a cherished visitor experience. It’s an honor to be recognized throughout the world as one of the greatest.”

Tent Rocks is one of 25 places in North America that made the list. TIME touted it for its “towering hoodoos — cone-shaped spires reaching up to 90 feet tall — [that] rise from the earth, sculpted from layers of ash, pumice, and tuff.”

Cochiti Pueblo took over day-to-day operations when Tent Rocks reopened. They offer a limited number of reserved visitor passes available each day due to what BLM describes as over-visitation that has impacted the natural resources within the monument.

In the five years before the closure, average annual visitation peaked at just over 130,000 visitors.

You can click/tap here to make reservations. Additional details regarding fees, closures and other visitation information is available here.