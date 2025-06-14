The Latest: ‘No Kings’ protests spread across US as Trump gets military parade

The massive military parade commemorating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, which coincides with President Donald Trump ’s 79th birthday is being staged Saturday in Washington, D.C. The event is expected to include about 6,600 soldiers, 50 helicopters and 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks, as well as possibly 200,000 attendees and heightened security to match.

Opponents of the president’s agenda are simultaneously rallying in hundreds of cities nationwide at “No Kings” protests following days of nationwide demonstrations against federal immigration raids, including in Los Angeles, where Trump deployed the National Guard and U.S. Marines against the wishes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Here’s the Latest:

Army veteran: ‘It’s shameful. He didn’t serve’

Aaron Bogner, who served in the Army from 1993 to 1996, said Trump is using the American military to advance his personal agenda by having soldiers march in a parade that coincides with his 79th birthday.

“I think it’s shameful. He didn’t serve,” said the 50-year-old Bogner, who wore a camouflage jacket and Army baseball hat. “It’s just an engineered birthday party. It’s an excuse to have tanks in your streets like North Korea.”

Above all, Bogner said, he’s protesting the deployment of U.S. troops against people who are challenging how the Trump administration is detaining immigrants. He calls this hypocritical for a president who broadly issued pardons to people who participated in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Small crowd of demonstrators prepares to march toward the White House

Roughly 200 protesters have assembled in northwest Washington’s Logan Circle, about a 20 minute walk from the White House. They’ve handed out signs and danced to upbeat music from a local street band, including “This Land Is Your Land.”

The mood was celebratory as the group chanted “Trump must go now” before erupting in cheers. A larger than life puppet of Trump was wheeled through the crowd: The caricature shows the president wearing a crown and sitting on a golden toilet.

Other protesters waved pride flags and hoisted signs, some with pointed messages such as “I prefer crushed ICE,” “The invasion was HERE Jan. 6th, NOT in L.A.” and “Flip me off if you’re a FASCIST.”

Protesters gather in nation’s capital, flanked by relaxed police officers

Anthony Rattler, a Washington area native, said he joined the rally in Logan Circle to support the myriad groups he sees experiencing discrimination under Trump, including the Black community, LGBT people and immigrants. He hopes Trump is embarrassed when he sees widespread protests around the country Saturday.

“What’s happening to our country is just awful,” said Rattler, 43. “It would be one thing if it was just a difference in policy issues but this is downright fascism.”

As a Black man whose grandfather served in the Korean War, Rattler said he feels compelled to make his voice heard. “Our ancestors worked too hard and built too much of what we’re all able to enjoy now,” he said. “Our community is tired but we can’t just stay home.”

MAGA man hits golf balls toward marches in Philadelphia

A man wearing a red Make America Great Again hat started hitting golf balls at marchers as they moved through Philadelphia’s Logan Circle.

Marcher Andrew Graziano, 39, from Philadelphia, said marchers tried to ask him nicely to stop. The man protested he’s there every weekend.

The marchers took his golf balls but not his club, and he swiftly disappeared across a city park.

Thousands of people streamed into the blocked-off Benjamin Franklin Parkway as organizers and police directed attendees toward the middle of the six-lane divided thoroughfare for the roughly mile-long march toward the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A stage was set up outside for expected speakers, including Martin Luther King III, to address the throng of demonstrators.

Minnesota organizers cancel their ‘No Kings’ rallies as manhunt continues

State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic asked people “out of an abundance of caution” not to attend any of the “No Kings” protests that were scheduled for across the state on Saturday.

The warnings come after two Democratic lawmakers and their spouses were shot. Melissa Hortman, a former Minnesota House Speaker, and her spouse were shot and killed early Saturday in their Brooklyn Park home. A second state lawmaker, Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, were shot multiple times in Champlin and were wounded. Officials said the shootings were politically motivated.

Bogojevic said authorities didn’t have any direct evidence that the protests would be targeted, but said the suspect had some “No Kings” flyers in their car.

Organizers announced that all of the protests across the state were canceled.

Minnesota governor recommends avoiding protests during manhunt

Police said two Democratic state lawmakers and their spouses were shot in their homes early Saturday by a suspect who may have been posing as a police officer. Gov. Tim Walz said the lawmakers were deliberately targeted, and authorities are still searching for a suspect.

Walz said in social media posts that state law enforcement “is recommending that people do not attend any political rallies today in Minnesota until the suspect is apprehended.”

Walz says that recommendation came from the state Department of Public Safety. Protests rallying against Trump are planned in nearly 2,000 locations across the country — including multiple cities in Minnesota.

Many protesters are displaying American flags on Flag Day

An organizer leads protestors in a chant during the “No Kings” protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Protesters in cities across the country are waving American flags, days after the presence of Mexican and other Latin American flags at Los Angeles protests was called anti-American by many conservatives.

At “No Kings” rallies from Los Angeles to Tallahassee, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina, the red-white-and-blue is on prominent display.

The proliferation of flags from other countries like Mexico at earlier Los Angeles demonstrations drew critique from Republicans including Trump. In remarks at Fort Bragg, the president cited the presence of “foreign flags” as evidence of “a foreign invasion of our country.”

A veteran’s daughter felt compelled to fly to Washington

Wind Euler said she came to Washington to protest on Saturday out of a sense of duty.

The Arizona native has attended demonstrations as early as the 80s, and has protested Trump’s actions throughout his second term in her home state. But the notion of a military parade scheduled on the president’s birthday is what pushed her to buy the plane ticket.

“It’s an inappropriate use by the GOP of our military,” Euler, 62, said. “My father was a Marine in Iwo Jima, and he was a Republican. I think he would be appalled by the fascist display this parade shows.”

Euler is confident that protests will remain peaceful in Washington, and hopes that they will keep that way across the country, too.

“I think fascism is violent enough,” Euler said. “We need to show we can make change in this country without harming anyone.”

It’s a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd at the ‘No Kings’ rally in North Carolina

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in Charlotte’s First Ward Park, listening to speakers before marching around town.

The crowd is diverse, with a lot of families in attendance. Most people are holding American flags, and many signs denounce “King Trump.” Some people are tethering a blow-up Baby Trump balloon. One prominent sign: “The power of the people is stronger than the people in power.”

Democrats and Republicans alike called for peaceful protests …

But there’s been a distinct difference in tone between each party’s governors ahead of the day’s protests, organized in nearly 2,000 locations across the country, from city blocks and small towns to courthouse steps and community parks.

Republican governors in Virginia, Texas, Nebraska and Missouri are mobilizing National Guard troops to help law enforcement manage demonstrations. There will be “zero tolerance” for violence, destruction or disrupting traffic, and “if you violate the law, you’re going to be arrested,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, told reporters Friday.

Washington state Gov. Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, also called for peaceful protests — to ensure Trump doesn’t send in the military. “Donald Trump wants to be able to say that we cannot handle our own public safety in Washington state,” Ferguson said.

In California, where state troopers were put on “tactical alert,” cancelling any days off for all officers, Gov. Gavin Newsom also warned protesters not to give Trump any justification for more military deployments.

Who is organizing the protests?

The 50501 Movement has been orchestrating the across-the-country protests — the name stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The group says it picked the “No Kings” name to support democracy and speak out against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration.

Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk. Protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.

On its website, the group says it expects participants “to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation” and not to bring weapons to any events.

A rather awkward moment for a ‘No Kings’ rally in London

The phrase “No Kings” has a different meaning in Britain, so Trump’s opponents had to alter their language a bit when they staged a demonstration Saturday outside the U.S. Embassy in London, one of dozens planned in cities across Europe.

Organizers asked for signs reading “No Tyrants” and “No Clowns,” instead of “No Kings” and “No Crowns,” in deference to Britain’s constitutional monarch. Some riffed on the idea, with hand-lettered signs like “Elect a Clown, Get a Circus.’’

The timing was also a bit awkward — King Charles III was not the target, but this anti-Trump rally came on the same day Britain celebrated the monarch’s official birthday, with an annual parade known as “Trooping the Colour.”

Charles is barred from party politics, with all decisions made by the prime minister, his Cabinet and the elected House of Commons. By contrast, Trump’s opponents accuse him of ignoring the limits placed on his power by the U.S. Constitution.

‘Philadelphia: Rejecting Kings Since 1776’

That’s the message of a red-white-and-blue sign adorned with a Liberty Bell carried by 61-year-old Karen Van Trieste in Philadelphia.

The 61-year-old nurse, who drove up from Maryland this morning, says she grew up in Philadelphia and wanted to be with a large group of people showing her support.

“I just feel like we need to defend our Democracy,” Trieste said before listing a series of concerns, including the dismantling of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, harm to the LGBTQ and immigrant communities and the Trump administration’s practice of ruling by executive order.

Florida rally goers prepare to avoid any provocation — even jaywalking

About a thousand people gathered on the grounds of Florida’s old Capitol Saturday morning, where protestors chanted, “this is what community looks like” and carried signs with messages like “one nation under distress” and “dissent is patriotic.”

Organizers explicitly told the crowd in Tallahassee to avoid any conflicts with counter protestors, and to avoid disrupting traffic, taking care to not even jaywalk.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida law enforcement officials have warned of grave consequences for demonstrators who violate the law.

Organizers say another march will go to the gates of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where DeSantis warned that the “line is very clear” and not to cross it.

Early marchers appear at flagship ‘No Kings’ rally in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is hosting the main “No Kings” march and rally. Organizers wanted to avoid the huge security presence in Washington, D.C., where this evening’s military parade coincides with Trump’s birthday.

Several hundred people have gathered in Love Park, despite intermittent rain. Organizers are handing out small American flags. Many people are carrying anti-Trump signs with messages including “fight oligarchy” and “deport the mini-Mussolinis” and “the wrong ice is melting” as they wait for the march to start.

A handful of people are wearing gas masks or balaclavas to cover their faces. One woman in a foam Statue of Liberty crown brought a speaker system and is leading a singalong, changing “young man” to “con man” as people sing on of Trump’s favorite tunes, “YMCA.”

One man in revolutionary-war era garb and a tri-corner hat is holding a sign that quotes Thomas Jefferson: “All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.”

White House says rain won’t halt the parade — but lightning could

Rain is forecast across the Washington region right around parade time, but Trump is looking forward to seeing the crowd.

Rain pounded the nation’s capital Friday night, and the National Weather Service says a flood watch is in effect for the area until 2 p.m. Saturday. Chances for more thunderstorms increase through Saturday afternoon and evening, and as much as three inches of rain could fall within an hour or two, forecasters said.

Trump remained positive Saturday morning in a Truth Social post: “OUR GREAT MILITARY PARADE IS ON, RAIN OR SHINE. REMEMBER, A RAINY DAY PERADE BRINGS GOOD LUCK. I’LL SEE YOU ALL IN D.C.”

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly has said the parade will happen even if it rains, but that lightning could cause organizers to clear out the area for safety reasons.

DC’s Pennsylvania Avenue transforms into a vendor village

Vendors are taking advantage of the expected large expected crowds and setting up shop on Pennsylvania Ave. near secured zones for the Amy’s 250th birthday festival and parade.

Large snowplows are being used to block off vehicle traffic, allowing pedestrians to walk on the historic street and visit vendors selling art, souvenirs, clothes, jewelry and beverages. There’s also a wide variety of food options, from fan-favorite funnel cakes to lobster rolls.

Several small stages where musicians will provide live music are also spread out through the vending area.

Philadelphia’s top prosecutor warned federal agents against breaking state law

Many elected officials have urged protesters at the “No Kings” demonstrations to be peaceful, and warned that they will show no tolerance for violence, destruction or activities such as blocking roadways.

In Philadelphia, site of the flagship “No Kings” march and rally for Saturday’s nationwide demonstration, the city’s top prosecutor had a warning for federal agents as well.

“ICE agents going beyond their legal rights … killing, assaulting, illegally handling people in violation of the law, denying them their due process in a way that constitutes a crime under the laws of Pennsylvania, you will be prosecuted,” District Attorney Larry Krasner told a news conference Thursday.

Krasner is a leading progressive prosecutor whose police accountability efforts have made him a prominent campaign trail target in Pennsylvania for Trump and other Republicans.

AP-NORC Poll: Most say this parade is not a good use of money

A survey published this week finds that U.S. adults are more likely to approve than disapprove of Trump’s decision to hold the military parade — The AP-NORC poll found that about 4 in 10 U.S. adults “somewhat” or “strongly” approve of the parade, while about 3 in 10 “somewhat” or “strongly” disapprove.

But about 6 in 10 Americans surveyed said the parade is “not a good use” of government money — including the vast majority of people, 78%, who neither approve nor disapprove of the parade overall, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Officials have said the display of military force will cost tens of millions of taxpayer dollars.

Thousands join ‘No Kings’ rally in Atlanta

It’s a festive atmosphere in the shadow of the Georgia state capitol, where the American Civil Liberties Union is handing out blue wristbands to keep count of the crowd in Liberty Plaza. Organizers said the plaza already reached its capacity of 5,000 people.

Many of the “No Kings” demonstrators are carrying American flags. It’s a diverse crowd, mostly people in their 50s or older, and some families with children.

One woman is carrying a sign saying “when cruelty becomes normal, compassion looks radical.” Taylar W. — she didn’t want her full last name used — said “there’s just so much going on in this country that’s not OK, and if no one speaks up about it, who will?”

A schedule of parade day activities

1. 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Army fitness competition 2. 11 a.m.: Army Birthday Festival begins, featuring meet-and-greets with soldiers, Army astronauts and Medal of Honor recipients, as well as military demonstrations 3. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: NFL Skills & Drills interactive event with NFL players 4. 1 p.m.-2 p.m.: Livestream workout from the International Space Station with astronaut and Army Col. Anne McClain 5. 4:15 p.m.-4:58 p.m.: Official ceremony and cake-cutting 6. 6:30 p.m.: Army birthday parade 7. 8 p.m. or following the parade: Enlistment ceremony, concert on the Ellipse and fireworks display

Dozens from a veterans group arrested outside US Capitol

A day ahead of the military parade in Washington, about 60 veterans and family members were arrested on Friday after authorities said they crossed a police line.

Organizers with Veterans for Peace said they were planning to hold a sit-in at the U.S. Capitol in protest of the presence of military members on the nation’s streets. That includes for Saturday’s military parade, as well as National Guard and active-duty Marines in Los Angeles.

Police say participants were arrested after they crossed a perimeter of bike racks intended to keep them away from the U.S. Capitol.

Here’s what to expect at the big parade

The tanks are staged and ready to roll. Fencing and barriers are up. Protective metal plating has been laid out on Washington’s streets.

And more than 6,000 troops are poised to march near the National Mall to honor the Army’s 250th anniversary on Saturday, which happens to be President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

One big unknown: Rain is in the forecast and lightning could cause delays, but the White House said the parade must go one, rain or shine. And Trump said Thursday night that the weather “doesn’t matter … Doesn’t affect the tanks at all. Doesn’t affect the soldiers. They’re used to it.”

Daylong festivities celebrating the Army are planned on the National Mall — featuring NFL players, fitness competitions and displays — culminating in the parade, which is estimated to cost $25 million to $45 million. The Army expects as many as 200,000 people to attend.

A special reviewing area is being set up so that the president can watch up close as each formation passes the White House.

Cities brace for large crowds at anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ demonstrations across the US

Cities large and small were preparing for major demonstrations Saturday across the U.S. against Trump, as officials urge calm and National Guard troops mobilize.

A flagship “No Kings” march and rally are planned in Philadelphia, but no events are scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C.

The demonstrations come on the heels of protests flaring up around the country over federal immigration enforcement raids that began last week and Trump ordering National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles where protesters blocked a freeway and set cars on fire.

Police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades while officials enforced curfews in Los Angeles and Democratic governors called Trump’s Guard deployment “an alarming abuse of power” that “shows the Trump administration does not trust local law enforcement.”

The Army is set to celebrate 250 years with a parade that coincides with Trump’s birthday

The massive military parade that President Trump has long wanted is set to step off from the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday evening, with tanks, bands and thousands of troops.

And the biggest question marks are whether it will be overshadowed or delayed by either the weather in Washington or planned protests elsewhere around the country.

Falling on Trump’s 79th birthday, the parade was added just a few weeks ago to the Army’s long-planned 250th anniversary celebration. It has triggered criticism for its price tag of up to $45 million and the possibility that the lumbering tanks could tear up city streets. The Army has taken a variety of steps to protect the streets, including laying metal plates down along the route.

The daylong display of America’s Army comes as Trump has shown his willingness to use his fighting forces in ways other U.S. presidents have typically avoided, inviting an array of lawsuits and accusations that he is politicizing the military.

