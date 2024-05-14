Therapist accused of sexual abuse to be released with ankle monitor

An Albuquerque therapist accused of sexually abusing a teenage patient faced a judge Monday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque therapist accused of sexually abusing a teenage patient faced a judge Monday.

Krishna Vemulapalli was first booked into jail about a week ago. On Monday, prosecutors argued to keep him there.

Vemulapalli is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old patient.

“He started by kind of touching her more innocently on the leg or the thigh, and then he would gradually move his way upwards. And then he would also make sexually suggestive comments,” said the prosecutor.

According to court documents, Vemulapalli had treated that patient since she was 11 years old.

The alleged victim told her parents she was being abused in March. She reportedly recorded a confession during one of her therapy sessions.

“During the recording, the defendant not only admitted to touching her, but it being sexually motivated,” said prosecutors.

Prosecutors argued Vemulapalli was a danger to the community. They say the accusations against him – along with veiled threats reportedly made on that recording – prove he is a danger.

“You tell somebody I’m going to have to release all of your records, so everyone will know what you are doing.”

His defense attorney said he could be safely released.

“What this appears to be is an isolated incident, with an isolated relationship, and there is no indication this is threatening beyond this specific scenario,” said the defense.

He noted Vemulpalli is not seeing any clients right now.

“He only saw clientele through this agency, and he resigned as this broke. So there is no communication with any patient at this point, and we can imagine that under the circumstances we’re not going to pursue that,” the defense said.

Judge Britt Baca-Miller sided with the defense.

“I am going to deny the state’s motion for preventative detention,” said Baca-Miller.

She said strict conditions of release should keep everyone safe, including GPS monitoring.

“Mr. Vemulapalli, you are not going to be released until pretrial services has a GPS monitor available,” saidv Baca Miller.

He is also not supposed to return to the clinic where the alleged abuse happened. He can’t have contact with the alleged victim or any potential witnesses in the case, and the judge said he is to avoid contact with kids under age 18.

If he starts providing therapy again, he can’t have anyone under age 18 as a patient without the court first holding a hearing to grant him permission.

MORE: