Thieves steal viral ice cream from local business

After a new ice cream went viral on social media, Pop Pop's Italian Ice became the victim of thieves looking to snatch the sweet treat.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Viral ice cream, a Chinese frozen dessert, is the new food craze to flood social media.

Ric Martinelli is the co-owner of Pop Pop’s Italian Ice, near San Mateo Boulevard and Academy Road in Albuquerque. His store and the Monaco Market on Wyoming and Montgomery Boulevard are the only stores selling this ice cream in the metro.

“People were coming in asking for them, calling from all over the state making sure we had them, asking if we could save them,” Martinelli said.

Those snacks have attracted have more than just fans and social media influencers. Surveillance video showed two people clearing the shelves of the ice cream Friday at around 2 a.m.

“They took a whole freezer full of the ice creams, rolled it out the door. It looked like they broke in the front door by hitting it with a baseball bat,” he said.

They got away but apparently not with enough. Martinelli said the thieves then hit up the other shop selling the ice cream.

“[They] tore the front door off the building with the stolen truck, the chain with the stolen truck and also stole a freezer there too of the ice creams,” Martinelli said.

Those ice creams aren’t cheap. They sell for $17 a pop. Martinelli said he’s out about $8,000. He’s asking people to help him get the scoop.

“We just ask people to pay attention to flea markets, different things on Facebook, different groups on Facebook because you know we were one of the very few that would have had these ice creams,” he said.